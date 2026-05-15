No Body Contact Advisory lifted for Lloyd's Bayou Creek

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The No Body Contact Advisory issued for Lloyd's Bayou Creek earlier this week has been lifted after testing showed water quality levels returned to acceptable levels following a spill of untreated sewage.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health announced the end of the advisory on Friday, May 15.

Just five days ago, the Spring Lake Public Works Department responded to a spill of nearly 50,000 gallons of untreated sewage on Sunday, May 10. The advisory was issued on Monday when the public works department notified the county health department.

The advisory covered a short portion of the creek from the North Bank Trail to where M-104 crosses over the water.

Now the health department says the water quality is at levels that are safe for people to use the water again.

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