50,000 gallon sewage spill prompts no contact advisory for Lloyd's Bayou Creek

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A spill of roughly 50,000 gallons of untreated sewage prompted a No Body Contact Advisory for a section of Lloyd's Bayou Creek in Spring Lake.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health announced Monday it issued the advisory for the stretch of the creek that runs from the North Bank Trail to the M-104 overpass.

The spill happened on Sunday, May 10, and was stopped by Monday. The Spring Lake Public Works Department is working to resolve the issue that caused the spill, said the health department.

The village alerted the health department to the situation on Monday, Ottawa County announced in a release.

While the advisory is in place, everyone should avoid making direct skin contact with the water in the creek. Other activities that are restricted include fishing, canoeing, and kayaking. Neighbors are encouraged to keep pets away from the water as well, said the health department.

Sewage-contaminated water could contain bacteria and viruses that cause stomach and intestinal illness.

If you come in contact with the water in Lloyd's Bayou Creek, you can take the below steps to reduce the chance you catch an illness:



Wash all exposed skin with soap and water

Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose, and mouth

Contact your primary healthcare provider if you develop symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, or skin irritation

The public health department will be collecting samples to test until contamination levels return to safe amounts. When that happens, the advisory will be lifted, said the health department.

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