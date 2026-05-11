Man charged after police chase through Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A 26-year-old Traverse City man is in custody after allegedly stealing a truck, ramming several vehicles — including police cruisers — and leading deputies on a chase through Spring Lake Saturday.

WATCH: Man charged after allegedly stealing truck, leading police on chase through Spring Lake

Man charged after stealing truck, leading police on chase through Spring Lake

Connor Mitchell was arraigned Monday on multiple charges stemming from the incident.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the incident began in Chester Township Saturday when they say Mitchell stole a truck out of a driveway. The vehicle was later spotted on Exchange Street in the village of Spring Lake, where a short pursuit began but was quickly terminated.

Deputies say several minutes later, the suspect intentionally rammed a civilian vehicle, which was occupied by three people in their mid-to-late twenties. That crash also hit an Ottawa County Sheriff's Office vehicle at the intersection outside the Spring Lake Fire Department.

Viewer video shows the vehicle at the intersection near 231 attempting to get around deputies and backing into one of their cruisers.

Deputies restarted the pursuit down Cleveland Street into Crockery Township until the suspect stopped and was boxed in by law enforcement. Deputies say the suspect then intentionally rammed into multiple Ottawa County Sheriff's vehicles and drove off.

The chase ended just before the bridge construction in Nunica.

Sebastian Royce, who works at Psycle Sam's in Spring Lake Township, said he heard the chase from inside the store.

"We saw the police chase, or the car go by, but not the actual speeding car, just police. 9 times out of 10, we have an ambulance go by or fire truck or EMS services. Not typically a police chase happening, it's rare," Royce said.

Mitchell faces the following charges:

Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile (UDAA)

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (5 counts)

Fleeing and Eluding Police — 4th Degree

Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer (3 counts)

Bond was set at $50,000 cash/surety. Mitchell remains in custody at the Ottawa County Jail. Nobody was injured during the incident.

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