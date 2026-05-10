Ottawa County deputies arrest man after truck theft, chase, and multiple crashes

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 26-year-old Traverse City man was arrested after what deputies describe as a dangerous series of events that began with a stolen truck and ended with multiple crashes in Ottawa County.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, this all started Friday afternoon, May 9, when the suspect arrived at a private residence on Crockery Shores Road in Chester Township and allegedly stole a 2012 Ford F-250 from the driveway. The suspect and the owner of the truck did not know each other.

A short time later, deputies spotted the truck driving along Exchange Street in Spring Lake Village and tried to pull the driver over. Deputies say the driver refused to stop, and the chase was called off for safety reasons. Minutes later, deputies say the suspect intentionally a vehicle at North Fruitport Road and East Savidge Street. Three people — a 25-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, and a 27-year-old man were inside that vehicle. None of them were hurt.

Deputies say the suspect also hit a sheriff's patrol vehicle before fleeing again into Crockery Township. Deputies say the suspect stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Cleveland Street and M-231 and deputies boxed him in. The driver reportedly rammed several patrol vehicles before driving off again. The chase came to an end after he hit another car and crashes into trees near a bridge under construction.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Ottawa County Jail on multiple charges. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

The Sheriff's Office says no injuries were reported during the incident.

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