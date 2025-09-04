GVSU students react to new guest, residence hall rules following crime spike

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University has adopted new security rules for students and guests in residence halls following a stabbing incident that occurred on campus last week.

The new measures come after a stabbing and carjackings at the Kistler Living Center on campus early Sunday morning. According to campus law enforcement, neither the suspect nor the victim were Grand Valley students.

The stabbing follows an increase in carjackings during welcome week.

In response, the university has implemented several new restrictions for residence hall access and guest policies:



Entrances to residence halls have been restricted, with students now required to show their ID to enter.

Students are limited to one guest.

All guests must be signed in at the front desk.

Quiet hours have been extended. Now begin at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Overnight parking in lots next to residence halls (D-1 & D-2) is now prohibited.

Students have expressed mixed feelings about the new policies, with many understanding the safety concerns while also feeling restricted.

"Honestly it's not fair," said Alamari Nix, a Grand Valley freshman.

Nix said he feels the new rules unfairly restrict students' privileges.

"I feel that it sucks because we just got here. I didn't even get to invite someone over yet, and now I have to go over these jumps and these hoops just to invite someone over," Nix said.

Sophina Phillips, another Grand Valley student, echoed similar concerns about the impact on freshmen.

"It's definitely unfair to the freshmen this year," Phillips said. "Last year, we were able to bring in people whenever, and now you have to check people in. It's such a hassle."

Upperclassmen have noted differences compared to previous years and expressed concerns about campus security.

"Last year, it was actually a lot different; last year, it was a lot calmer compared to this year," Phillips said.

McKenzie Kaimon-Sutton, another student, suggested additional security measures might be needed.

"There aren't enough cameras to help out with all the stuff that's going on," Kaimon-Sutton said.

In a statement sent out Wednesday, the university acknowledged the impact of the incident on the campus community.

"We recognize how unsettling incidents like this can be. Please know that the safety of our students, staff and faculty is our top priority."

Despite frustrations with the new restrictions, some students appreciate the university's efforts to enhance security.

"I understand why they're doing it. I'm not going to sit up here and act like, 'Oh, a stabbing, that's something that we can just slide past,'" Nix said. "I honestly am neutral. I'm just playing on both sides, and I understand both sides."

