Grand Valley State University modifies security measures after campus stabbing

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University has modified its security measures following a stabbing incident on campus over the weekend.

The Grand Valley Department of Public Safety shared an update with students Wednesday, saying that while no arrests have been made, neither the person of interest nor the stabbing victims are GVSU students.

"We recognize how unsettling incidents like this can be. Please know that the safety of our students, staff and faculty is our top priority," the update from Chief of Police Daniel Lindstrom reads.

According to the letter, the school is also making some changes to enhance security. Starting Thursday:



Residents will be required to register or sign in any guests upon request

Residents are limited to one guest at a time

Living center quiet hours are being extended and will begin at 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays

Entry to some living centers will be restricted to a single residence

Parking lots D-1 and D-2 will be closed each night after 10 p.m.

Overnight and guest parking will not be allowed in lots D-1 and D-2 on nights and weekends

"...we will continue to take the necessary steps to create an environment where everyone feels safe, protected and cared for," Lindstrom wrote.

The investigation into the weekend stabbing incident remains ongoing.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Minor injuries reported in stabbing at GVSU, police still searching for suspect

Minor injuries reported in stabbing at GVSU, police still searching for suspect

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube