Minor injuries reported in stabbing at GVSU, police still searching for suspect

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Grand Valley Department of Public Safety is investigating a stabbing that happened overnight on Sunday, August 31st.

According to an alert sent out to students, at 12:15 am, Grand Valley Police responded to a fight and a reported stabbing.

Officers found a man with minor injuries on the scene.

Police say the incident was described as taking place behind Kistler Living Center.

The release adds that the suspect was last seen leaving the Kistler Living Center when police arrived.

A second victim was located by police who reported being stabbed in the same incident, but did not have any injuries consistent with a stabbing.

According to Grand Valley Department of Public Safety Chief Daniel Lindstrom, the victims of the stabbing are recovering and did not require medical care beyond first aid.

Chief Lindstrom adds that teams from Housing and Residence Life and University Counseling will help provide information and support to Grand Valley’s community.

Grand Valley Police provided the photo below of the alleged suspect.

The Grand Valley Department of Public Safety and other local law enforcement agencies are now investigating to identify the suspect, while also ensuring safety on campus by increasing patrols, enforcement, and monitoring.

Chief Lindstrom says he will continue to advise the community of known threats and urges everyone to take preventive actions.

If you have information about the suspect or the assault, call 911 or contact Grand Valley Police at (616) 331-3255 or Ottawa County Silent Observer at (877) 887-4368.

