Grand Haven's South Pier lit up red, white, and blue for America's 250th birthday

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven's South Pier has a new shine to it in honor of the nation's 250th birthday.

WATCH: Grand Haven's South Pier displays new patriotic lights for America's 250th

Grand Haven's South Pier displays new patriotic lights for America's 250th

The city worked with local production company, OAV to add film to the pier's lights, giving them a red, white, and blue glow. Crews were out on the catwalk Tuesday evening, and the effort took several hours to complete.

But the toughest part wasn't the installation. Mayor Bob Monetza said the biggest challenge was keeping the whole thing a secret.

"People were asking questions, but we wanted this to be a surprise to the community. So we've been playing it kind of coy and kind of quiet, and so we got out here, and we're like, 'yeah, we're fixing the lights.' Then we turn them on, and they're all red, white, and blue. Yeah, everybody's just amazed," Monetza said.

The idea came together through conversations between the city and OAV President Bill Gilbert.

"We've had many opportunities to help a lot of different people commemorate the 250th but this one here means something special," Gilbert said.

Neighbors and visitors around the pier were surprised to see the new lighting. Timothy Davis, who walks the pier almost every night, said he noticed the colors from in town.

"Happened to look out, see the colors from in town, it was like, all right, pretty cool. The farther out I got, the longer it ended up growing. So, it is, it's very impressive to see," Davis said.

Davis said he's glad to see the city doing something extra special to celebrate the semiquincentennial.

"I love it. It's very patriotic, seeing our true colors, the red, white, and blue. Celebrating 250 years here in America. It's awesome," Davis said.

Monetza said the city is proud to bring the celebration to one of the region's most recognizable landmarks.

"I think that our city staff really knocked it out of the park here. I mean, we have one of the most photographed piers in West Michigan here and this just really sets it off," Monetza said.

The red, white, and blue lighting will remain through the end of Coast Guard Festival.

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