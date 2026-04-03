GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Pronto Pups opened for the season Friday, drawing lines of people despite a recent price increase.

WATCH: Pronto Pups opens for season after first price increase in 20 years

Grand Haven's Pronto Pups opens for season after first price increase in 20 years

Now entering their 79th season, the longtime lakeshore staple announced they would be raising their prices for the first time in 20 years. Increasing the price for a Pronto Pup from $1.75 to $2.

Owner Carl Nelson took over the stand from his father who started the business in 1947.

Nelson said the change comes after costs for everything from food to plastic and paper products jumped. It is the first price increase he has had to make since taking over for his father 20 years ago.

"If anyone's been to the shopping store that you know meat and beef gone nuts and our meat supplier, Koegel’s out of Flint is amazing with us but their prices have gone up six, seven times," Nelson said.

In a Facebook post, Nelson said, 'plastic and paper products have doubled, beverage syrup has tripled, [and] food license has increased 120%.'

Despite the increase, patrons were not deterred and still lined up Friday for a handful of pronto pups.

The Murphy family, at Friday's opening day said they're not concerned by the small increase.

"The fact that they kept their prices the same for 20 years. I mean they had to go up sometime," the Murphy family said.

Other patrons like Roger Hill who has been coming to Pronto Pups for 70 years said he doesn't plan to stop now, and pointed out that it's still an affordable option.

"During carnival time, you pay $5, $6 for a corn dog, and they're commercialized, and these are custom made for you," Hill explained.

Nelson said he appreciates the community support and is proud to carry on the Pronto Pups tradition.

"My dad always said, you know, if you focus on quality, quantity will take care of itself," Nelson said.

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