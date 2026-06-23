GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Thousands of people visit Grand Haven every year to see its iconic lighthouse. Now, after 15 years of work and more than $1.5 million in renovations, visitors can step inside for a closer look.

WATCH: Grand Haven's historic outer lighthouse opens to the public

Grand Haven's historic outer lighthouse opens to the public

The foghouse at the end of the pier opened to the public Tuesday, more than 150 years after Grand Haven's lighthouses first began guiding ships to the channel.

"We've always walked out here and look around, and it's just so interesting that we get to see finally what's inside," Bonnie Jacobs said.

The Grand Haven Lighthouse Conservancy spent the past 15 years renovating the outer lighthouse, removing lead paint and asbestos and adding displays — including a replica of the original light.

Neighbors of all ages came out to opening day to get their first look inside.

"It's so great to be able to see the history and understand when it was built," Jacobs said.

Bob and Carol Hubert told me they have been boating around the lighthouse since they first moved to the area in 1972. Tuesday — over half a century later — they got their first chance to take a tour, learning about the history, how it worked and even climbing up to the lantern room.

"I've wanted to get in here for 55 years, and it's a wonderful experience," the Huberts said.

Dave Karpin with the Grand Haven Lighthouse Conservancy says the work is far from over, with plans to do more renovations to the interior of the building during the offseason. For now, though, he says he is happy to kick off the beginning of a new era for the lighthouses in Grand Haven.

"I think when you think of Grand Haven, you picture the lighthouses, and now when you think of Grand Haven, you can visit the lighthouses," Karpin said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube