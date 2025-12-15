Plan to open up Grand Haven lighthouse to the public could move forward with city council approval

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven City Council is set to decide whether to approve plans that could open the city's historic lighthouse to the public for the first time, bringing significant changes to the popular beach destination.

The plan involves renovating the lighthouse at the end of the pier and creating an interpretive center and gift shop. The project has been in development since the city first purchased the lighthouse in 2010.

Members of the Lighthouse Conservancy have spent more than a decade raising money and renovating the lighthouse piece by piece, preparing for this moment when city council members will decide whether to give the plan final approval.

"We look forward to the city council signing the agreement with the lighthouse conservancy and moving forward with our project," said Grand Haven Lighthouse Conservancy president David Karpin

Grand Haven Lighthouse Conservancy has raised about $800K, the Save the Catwalk Committee raised over $1.3 million, and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers spent more than $10 million resurfacing the pier. They are also working to receive a $60K matching grant from the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office to complete renovations in the interior of the Fog House.

The lighthouse renovation represents a major tourism development for the lakeside community.

"We have a destination in Grand Haven and it's going to be a fun spot," Karpin said.

The Lighthouse Conservancy expects to have a soft opening for the interpretive center this summer, with plans to have the lighthouse and gift shop fully operational by summer 2027.

