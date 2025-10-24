Grand Haven voters to decide on public safety millage, local offices in upcoming election

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven residents have several important decisions to make when they head to the polls in two weeks, including a public safety millage and multiple local offices.

I spoke with Grand Haven City Clerk Maria Boersma to learn what's on the ballot and what the voting process will look like during this year's election on Nov. 4.

"Every election in my opinion, local election is important. This year especially is a big one," Boersma said.

PUBLIC SAFETY MILLAGE:

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety is hoping to pass it's first millage to upgrade their facilities and equipment. The millage would generate between $15 million and $16 million over 10 years, costing a $250,000 household an additional $250 annually in property taxes.

BOARDS & MAYOR:

The ballot also includes races for three new city council members, two new members to the Board of Light and Power, and mayor.

Terms for city council members, Kevin McLaughlin and Karen Lowe expire in November. Erin Lyon, Sarah Kallio and former council member Dennis Scott are hoping to fill the two open positions.

The third seat available on city council is for a partial term with longtime city and planning council member Mike Dora running unopposed. Current Mayor Bob Monetza is also running unopposed to return to his position.

Lastly, neighbors will also elect two members to the city's Board of Light & Power. One of those seats is for a partial term.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS:

While early in-person voting will not be available this year, voters can still pick up an absentee ballot from city hall or have it sent to them by mail.

The deadline to get an absentee ballot by mail is Oct. 31. The deadline to pick up an absentee ballot from city hall is at 4 p.m. the day before the election Nov. 3.

POLLING LOCATIONS:

All four of the city's polling locations will be open for voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.

Precinct 1 - Central Park Place - 421 Columbus Avenue, Grand Haven

Precinct 2 - Second Christian Reformed Church - 2021 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven

Precinct 3 - St. Paul's United Church of Christ - 1401 South Griffin Street, Grand Haven

Precinct 4 - St. Patrick Catholic Church - 920 Fulton Street, Grand Haven

Boersma emphasized the importance of voter participation in local elections.

"Even the local elections don't get as much attention as some larger offices. I think in a lot of ways they are the most important office you can vote for because the decisions they make on city council have the ability to more directly effect you," Boersma said.

Click here for more information and to view Grand Haven's election page.

