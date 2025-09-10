Grand Haven fire station needs major renovations to address safety concerns

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven's Department of Public Safety is asking voters to approve a millage in November to address critical safety issues at their aging facility.

The building was constructed in the 1970s for separate police and fire departments, not the combined public safety model currently in use. Director Nicole Hudson, who has worked in the building for 23 years, said the department has outgrown the space over the past two decades.

"The facilities was made in the 70s and it was made for…separate police and fire not the combined public safety model and so the building we've definitely outgrown over the last 20 years," Hudson said.

The facility faces significant health hazards for staff members.

"Between the asbestos and mold in the tiles…its just overall not a place for our staff to be safe," Hudson said.

The station also lacks required safety features mandated by the National Firefighter Protection Association, including two sets of gear for each firefighter and a decontamination space to sanitize equipment from carcinogens picked up at fire scenes.

"We try to be as safe as possible, but ultimately when you are going from this apparatus bay into the basement locker room, you're carrying all of those contaminates on your pores and body and skin through the station and through everyone else," Hudson said.

The millage would fund facility renovations, equipment upgrades, a new ladder truck and create an operating budget. City Manager Ashley Latsch said the operating budget would free up general fund money for other infrastructure projects.

"Any of those other public service needs whether its maintaining your parks your streets other infrastructure of that nature that's typically what our general fund dollars do go towards," Latsch said.

The millage would generate between $15 million and $16 million over 10 years. For a household with a $250,000 property value, it would cost an additional $250 annually in property taxes.

MILLAGE BREAKDOWN



65% ($9.75 million) facility needs

25% ($3.75 million) equipment needs, including ladder truck

10% ($1.5 million) offset operating budget

Hudson acknowledged the significant cost but emphasized the importance of public safety.

"We are finally bringing this ahead to the voters and we're really looking forward to them just learning of the why and really getting into this building and protecting those that protect them," Hudson said.

The Department of Public Safety is offering guided tours and hosting presentations at various locations throughout the city. Click here to find out when and where.

The millage will be on the ballot November 4.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

