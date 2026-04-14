GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Crews shut down access to the campground area at Grand Haven State Park starting Monday to begin removing sand and making way for the summer season.

WATCH: State Park closes campground area for sand removal, prepare for summer season

Grand Haven State Park closes campground area for sand removal to prepare for the upcoming summer season

The cleanup will last through the month. During that time, visitors are asked to be mindful of heavy equipment operating throughout the park.

The campground and the park’s day-use parking lots will open back up on May 1.

People hoping to walk the pier or the shoreline can still do so. Daily parking in the channel parking lot will remain open during the cleanup.

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