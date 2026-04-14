Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
16  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsGrand Haven Allendale Spring Lake

Actions

Grand Haven State Park closes campground area for sand removal to prepare for the upcoming summer season

We are inching closer to summer! Grand Haven State Park is closing the campground to begin sand removal. The day-use parking lots and campground will reopen for the summer season on May 1.
Grand Haven State Park closes campground area for sand removal to prepare for the upcoming summer season
Posted

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Crews shut down access to the campground area at Grand Haven State Park starting Monday to begin removing sand and making way for the summer season.

WATCH: State Park closes campground area for sand removal, prepare for summer season

Grand Haven State Park closes campground area for sand removal to prepare for the upcoming summer season

The cleanup will last through the month. During that time, visitors are asked to be mindful of heavy equipment operating throughout the park.

The campground and the park’s day-use parking lots will open back up on May 1.

People hoping to walk the pier or the shoreline can still do so. Daily parking in the channel parking lot will remain open during the cleanup.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER