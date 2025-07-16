Grand Haven Planning Commission approves zoning change allowing short term rentals in Centertown

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Planning commissioners in Grand Haven, Tuesday approved a zoning change that would allow short-term rentals in the Centertown area, potentially bringing more tourism and business to the district.

The change comes as the effort to bring more business to Centertown continues.

"Grand Haven in the summer has a lot of tourists, we don't have enough places to stay. So we need to have that if we want them to come," said Joyce Workman, the owner of Vintage Green Antiques in Centertown and the Chair of the Grand Haven Main Street Board.

Developers have proposed building a new two-story building for the corner of Seventh and Columbus streets. The project is called Steinbach Crossings and would feature 12 condos that can be used as short term rentals.

One of the people behind the project, John Steinbach says next year his family will have been Centertown business owners for 100 years. He says he's hoping the new development will bring more traffic and upgrades to Seventh Street.

"The city has talked about [upgrading] the street scape for seventh street and we're hoping this will be the catalyst to get seventh street redone," Steinbach said.

Centertown business owners believe the addition of short-term rentals will grow tourism and business in Grand Haven.

"I think it's about opportunities. The more you have the more you can do," Workman said.

According to data from Airbnb, in 2024 their properties brought in $1.3 billion in revenue to the state, with guests spending an average of over $622 on local shops.

"I think that's what this discussion is about. It's not so much of if we do this we'll get that. But we just keep thinking that we have to move forward," Workman said.

Tuesday night was just step one in the process as city commissioners will take up the issue on August 4.

