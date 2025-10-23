Grand Haven neighbors, council members voice concerns over proposed apartment complex on city's east side

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A local developer has updated their plans to bring apartments to Grand Haven’s east side, but those plans have created concerns for neighbors and city council members.

The project planned for the corner of Beechtree Street and Columbus Street has evolved since May. After purchasing an adjacent lot, Westwind Construction, the local developer behind the plan to bring apartments to the city’s east side, expanded the project from 37 units to 45 units.

Grand Haven residents, council members voice concerns over proposed apartments

In May, the developer estimated the project would cost between $6.5 million and $9.5 million. The developer now estimates it will cost $11.1 million. They are also requesting an eight-year tax exemption worth $638,357. That request has drawn criticism from both residents and council members.

Kevin McLaughlin, a Grand Haven City Council member, said he was upset with the request. "This project is not even a project in my mind. I have no idea why this is being brought before the city council," McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin expressed concern about the financial impact on taxpayers. "This company is asking for $635,000 of our taxpayers’ money. And if we don't have a project we can really take a look at, I think we're making a huge mistake," he said.

Neighbor Paul Weavers questioned whether taxpayers should subsidize private development, characterizing the request as a bailout and a way for the developer to increase profits at taxpayers’ expense. "It's not the citizens' job to make it easier for a developer to do something," Weavers said.

Brian Urquhart, Grand Haven city planner, previously said the project would help the city meet its goal of bringing more attainable housing to the area.

The developer is gathering updated financial information for the project and is expected to present more detailed plans to the Grand Haven City Council at a November meeting.

McLaughlin said he hopes for better coordination moving forward. "I really hope that in the future the staff and the [Economic Development Board] and the developer and our consultant, work together and put together a project that people can look at," McLaughlin said.

