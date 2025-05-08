Developers plan 226 new housing units in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven could soon see 226 new apartments and townhomes in the next few years.

The city has already approved plans on a 37-unit complex on the east side of town, and are still deciding on a 189-unit development at an old industrial site known as the Dake property.

"What we really would like to see is affordable housing or at least attainable housing," said Grand Haven City Planner Brian Urquhart.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows only 41 new housing units have been built in Grand Haven since 2020. However, the two new developments would add more than five times that amount.

Urquhart said Grand Haven's housing stock is largely aging, with many of the houses too big and expensive for families.

"We want to be able to find new opportunities for different types of housing to accommodate different kind of family style living," Urquhart admitted.

The 37-unit complex on the east side will replace an old dance studio. The complex will stand four-stories and feature studio and two bedroom apartments as well as a rooftop bar. The developer Peter Oleszczuk of Westwind Construction says the complex will cost between $6.5 million and $9.5 million.

"We really felt that housing is a desperate need for our area and we really believe on the east side of town and are excited to be bringing more housing and more opportunities for kind of the missing middle," Oleszczuk explained.

He says they plan to begin construction by the end of the year and hope to be completed by summer 2027.

The proposed development at the Dake property has passed the planning commission, but is still in the preliminary process. The developer is working to preserve as many trees and wetlands on the property as possible.

Early plans for the development show 189 total units including apartments, townhomes and condos. 116 units will be available for rent. The entire project will cost between $62 million and $65 million, the apartments will cost between $26 million and $30 million.

The developer for the project is IMD Holdings. Chad Koster said they have plans to add outdoor fire pits, sitting areas, playgrounds, dog parks and pickleball courts.

"Our utopia would be to just have renters that can afford to stay here, be here, live here and gosh wouldn't it be great to move in as a first time renter," Koster explained.

Grand Haven's city planner Brian Urquhart says they're listening to residents and working with developers to ensure the best fit for the community.

"We have to lookat a reality of what Grand Haven is and what it can become without losing sight of what made it great in the first place," Urquhart said.

City commissioners are meeting Friday May 19 to discuss plans for the Dake property and hear concerns from residents.

