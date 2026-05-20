GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Musical Fountain kicks off its 64th season this weekend at Waterfront Stadium.

WATCH: Grand Haven Musical Fountain returns for 64th season

Grand Haven Musical Fountain returns for 64th season

The fountain will feature new lights and new music this season. Each show runs about 30 minutes and is free to the public. The fountain plays nightly at dark from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

The first show of the season is Friday night at 10 p.m and will show off the new music and lights added during the offseason. The rest of the weekend will be U.S.A themed. Saturday's Made in America Show will feature a mix of rock, pop and country anthems to celebrate the country. Sunday's show will celebrate the sounds of America with a hometown spark featuring the Grand Haven Song.

Click here to see upcoming shows.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube