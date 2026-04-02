GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Jewelry building is back on the market for just under $1 million after a proposed redevelopment plan fell through.

WATCH: Grand Haven Jewelry building is back on the market

Grand Haven Jewelry building developer found delinquent on taxes, project 'probably not' moving forward

The listing comes after the City Council rejected a plan that would have used $435,212 in tax incentives to renovate the building and make way for two retail spaces and seven apartments.

Sandi Gentry, the listing agent for the property said it was disappointing to see the plan fail.

"Everything was going good, and it was exciting. He had other developments going on, so it just never came to fruition," Gentry said.

The vacant storefront has made it more challenging to attract customers to the end of the street, according to Jodi Timmerman, owner of the neighboring business Lark.

"Knowing that somebody was working on it, and that there was this possibility was wonderful. So it is a little bit nerve wracking to think that now it's back up for sale. The process is starting over again," Timmerman said.

The building is listed at $995,900. Gentry said she is not expecting the property to stay on the market long, noting they have already heard from a number of potential buyers.

"We've had several people that are calling with ideas and their vision of what it should be," Gentry said. "We're trying to find the right person, the right developer, to come along and just do something great."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube