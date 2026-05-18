Grand Haven considers plan to tear down diesel plant, create replica

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A plan to renovate Grand Haven's old diesel plant is changing shape, with developers now proposing to demolish the existing building and construct a replica in its place.

WATCH: Grand Haven city council consider plan to tear down diesel plant, create replica

Grand Haven city council consider plan to tear down diesel plant, create replica

CL Real Estate Development, a company based in Illinois, purchased the property for $1 million in April 2022 along with Holland-based Lakewood Construction. Capstone signed on as a partner in June 2025.

The original plan included renovating the building to make way for an event center, restaurant and a few residential units. But, according to information submitted to the City by the developer, after running into structural issues and concerns from potential tenants regarding market conditions and costs, the project stalled.

The new plan, set to be presented to City Council Monday night, includes three separate buildings featuring a total of 19 condos with space set aside for a restaurant.

Some neighbors and visitors say they are not thrilled with the change.

"I just hate to see history being torn down," said Jim McKee.

McKee questioned whether a comparable structure could even be built today.

"Can they build a building like that today? I mean, look at that brick, it, I mean, why would you want to tear that down," McKee said.

Scott Benjamin, who has lived in Grand Haven for the past six years, said he is disappointed to see the building's unique features go and would rather the developer work with the current structure.

"I wouldn't want to say it's a tourist attraction, but it certainly lends to it. When you walk down this way, people remark about it," Benjamin said. "It's a historic building. It's worth trying to save this."

Whatever the plan moving forward, Benjamin said he hopes it will fit Grand Haven's historic look.

"I would like to see it look more historical, not new. A lot of the draw here is the history of the Coast Guard, the history of Lake Michigan, and that there's roots here," Benjamin said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube