Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visits West Michigan to discuss new policies to solve state's housing crisis.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other state leaders visited Grand Rapids on Monday to discuss housing policies aimed at solving Michigan's severe housing crisis.

WATCH: Whitmer visits Grand Rapids, discusses new policies to address housing crisis

Whitmer visits Grand Rapids, discusses new policies to address housing crisisa

According to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, the state is facing surging home prices and a shortage of 119,000 housing units.

"We are seeing massive growth here on the west side of the state which is causing a shortage of affordable housing," U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten said.

In her final State of the State address in February, Whitmer called on the legislature to cut red tape surrounding housing by eliminating certain requirements and ending bans that prohibit property owners from building duplexes or in-law suites.

"Helping homeowners have the ability to create an in-law suite for instance, to address a need that is unmet currently. I think there’s lots of pieces, not one of them is going to solve the whole problem, but if we keep doing all of these. And we’re making real progress," Whitmer said.

Ottawa County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state and is already working with local communities to allow for smaller footprint homes. In a previous interview, Paul Sachs, director of the Ottawa County Department of Strategic Impact, told me the proposed changes from the state would help in their effort. However, he is concerned it could ultimately create a top-down approach that rushes projects without proper planning and community feedback.

"It takes away local control. That's really difficult from a boots on the ground person who works with our local units. There's different ways that we can move the needle without creating unnecessary consternation," Sachs said.

Whitmer responded to that concern, saying the changes will encourage more business and help keep people in the state.

"It's understandable. We're talking about some change, and with change, there's always going to be questions, but at the end of the day, it's absolutely undeniable that we need more affordable housing options for people all across the state," Whitmer said.

State Rep. Kristian Grant told me local communities will still "go through their process," but under the proposals, they will not be allowed to have a ban on things like duplexes and in-law suites.

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