Changes could be coming to former Spring Lake Floral building

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Spring Lake officials are considering an agreement to purchase a building that has housed a flower shop for decades, along with the vacant property next door.

According to Spring Lake Floral's Facebook page the shop has been closed since May 2.

The properties have been identified in the village's downtown design guideline plan as a potential redevelopment site.

Village council members were unable to make a decision on the purchase agreement at their Monday night meeting because not enough members showed up to hold a quorum.

The village manager, Brady Selner said after the meeting that officials hope to address the issue at next week's meeting, though no official date has been announced yet.

The village is meeting on Monday, July 21 at 6:00 p.m.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

