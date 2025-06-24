Art Festival, free concert series kicks off in Grand Haven Friday

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Summer is back in Grand Haven and so are free events your family can check out this weekend.

The Grand Haven Art Festival kicks off its 64th year this weekend. Artists will display their work up and down Washington Avenue all weekend. The festival goes from 12pm-5pm on Friday and 10am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Family Fun day at the Grand Haven Art Festival is on Saturday from 10am to 2pm. Kids will be able to take part in free crafts and hands-on activities provided by local businesses. Plus, they'll also be able to create their own masterpieces. For more information on the art festival, click here.

Also, making its return this weekend is the Free Fridays summer concert series on the waterfront in Grand Haven. From Friday, Jun. 27 to Aug. 22 people will be able to give back while listening to great music. Every Friday (besides Jul. 4) from 6:30pm to 8pm a lineup of Michigan-based bands will take the stage at Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium in an effort to raise money for local nonprofits.

Any donations collected during the events will directly benefit community causes For more information, click here.

