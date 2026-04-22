ALLENDALE, Mich. — Allendale Township leaders are proposing a plan to replace one of the six baseball fields at Community Park with a new skate park, a ninja-style course, and updated playground equipment.

WATCH: Allendale Township proposes replacing baseball field with skate park

Allendale Township proposes replacing baseball field with skate park

The proposed upgrades, which have been in discussion since 2024, would also include ADA-accessible playground equipment and a shade structure at the bandshell.

The idea has drawn complaints from neighbors tied to the area's Little League, while township officials say the additions will serve a broader range of residents.

"We want to make that available to our residents so that everybody's got a place in the park that they can use," Allendale Township Supervisor Adam Elenbaas said.

Marty LaHaie, an Allendale Little League parent and board member who has spent eight years working with the league, said more than 65 teams use the fields every spring.

"With this field being central to the park, it's always a lot of people like to use it, whether it's little league teams, travel teams, we get a lot of just family get togethers, pick up baseball games, pick up softball games, kick ball games," LaHaie said. "We can't really afford to lose any fields, but this one would hurt."

Elenbaas noted that field usage varies.

"Last night, when I drove by, two of the fields were not being used. So I think there are some opportunities in scheduling," Elenbaas said.

LaHaie questioned whether the additions could come without the removal of the field. Elenbaas said the skate park would have to go where the field is currently because there is not enough open space left in the park.

"If there's a safety issue, somebody gets hurt, there's a lot less visibility back there. Also, when a concert's happening, having that skate park right in the same space doesn't really lend itself to be a cohesive type of experience," Elenbaas said.

The Township's Parks and Recreation Commission will discuss the plan at their next meeting Thursday Apr. 23, at 7 a.m.

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