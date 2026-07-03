A gallon of gas costs nearly $1 more than last year, yet visitors are still making the trip to the lakeshore

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven visitors say higher gas prices have made summer travel more expensive, but they aren't letting the added cost keep them from the lakeshore this Fourth of July.

WATCH: Despite higher costs visitors are still making the trip to the lakeshore

Despite higher costs visitors are still making the trip to the lakeshore

According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of gas in Michigan is almost a dollar more than it was last year.

For visitors like the Jimmy and Amy Metiva, the higher costs have been noticeable — but not a dealbreaker.

"I mean, it hasn't necessarily impacted it too much, but it certainly has risen the cost of it. We still wanted to come out, we just made it work," Amy explained.

The Metivas say they're still making the most of the season despite the financial strain.

"It's not easy right now for anybody, but definitely just want to make the best of it. And it's hard to let summer go to waste when we know winter's on the way." Jimmy said.

Longtime Grand Haven businesses say they haven't noticed a dip in visitors. Buffalo Bob's owner Jill Hutchinson says the season has been strong.

"So far it's been really good, lot of people, a lot of new people, a lot of people that return every summer," Hutchinson said.

Sweet Temptations owner Kelly Larson echoed that sentiment.

"We sell a lot of ice cream cones this week and the weather has kind of put the cherry on top," Larson said.

Larson says Sweet Temptations is expecting to go through more than 500 tubs of ice cream during Fourth of July week.

For visitors like the Rogers, coming across the state from Birmingham remains well worth the cost.

"It's about a two and a half hour drive, so all in all, it's not a huge economic drain to drive across here," the Rogers said.

The family says the community itself keeps them coming back.

"Grand Haven is just such a nice community, the beach, the kids, the grandkids love it." the Rogers said.

Despite steeper prices at the pump, visitors say the draw of Grand Haven's scenic beach and the fleeting summer season is reason enough to make the trip.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube