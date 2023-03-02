GOP leaders push county officials to establish 'sanctuary counties' for gun rights

LANSING, Mich. — Republican leaders are making a big push at the local level to make certain areas Second Amendment sanctuary counties.

Over the past month, Kent and Ottawa County GOP's sent letters calling on the sheriff, prosecutor and commissioners to "declare their support for the Second Amendment rights."

The letters were drafted as lawmakers in Lansing debate over new gun laws aimed at curbing gun violence in the wake of the MSU shooting.

"We are here really to protect the Constitution, and the bylaws, the Republican Party," said Anne Schieber, spokesperson for the Kent County GOP.

"Really, it's quite simple because the U.S. Constitution is very clear. The Second Amendment gives Americans the right to keep and bear arms. I mean, how can any elected official who took the oath to protect the Constitution argue against that," Schieber told FOX 17.

In Lansing, state lawmakers are reviewing a series of gun bills, which attempt to curb gun violence by introducing items such as universal background checks, safe storage laws and extreme risk protection orders.

The Kent County GOP, however, is skeptical of the intent.

"They want the public to believe that this is a gun violence problem. And they are exploiting the recent violent attack at MSU to remove the right for citizens to protect themselves," she added.

Getting the proposals to stick might face an uphill battle. Western Michigan University Cooley Law School Distinguished Emeritus Professor of Law Devin Schindler explains.

"The sheriffs, the prosecutors and other folks at the county level make a state that they agree to defend the laws of the state of Michigan and the laws of the United States and the Constitution of the United States," he added.

Schindler has studied law for decades, and he says what the GOP asks elected leaders to do is not easy.

"We have two levels of government: we have states and the federal government. The states are under no obligation to enforce federal laws," Schindler said.

He says, ultimately, this push is going to fall on the courts to decide.

"It's not for them to decide what laws are unconstitutional. They need to enforce the laws. They took an oath of office to enforce the state laws. And if they fail to do so, they're violating their oath. Let the court system decide the nature of our constitutional rights and not prosecutors or sheriffs," he added.

FOX 17 contacted the Kent County Prosecutor and the Sheriff's Office. We are still waiting to hear back from them.

