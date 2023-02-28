Kent GOP asks officials to declare Kent a 'sanctuary county' for gun rights

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Republican Party passed a resolution asking officials in Kent County to establish their jurisdiction as “a ‘sanctuary county’ for Second Amendment rights.”

The resolution, signed Monday, also requests the county’s Board of Commissioners, Sheriff’s Office and Prosecuting Attorney to support and defend residents’ Second Amendment rights.

Michigan Republicans say the resolution was passed in response to “gun-grabbing legislation” by Democrats in Lansing.

In the wake of unconstitutional gun-grabbing legislation by the Democrat-controlled majority in Lansing, The Kent County Republican Party resoundingly passed a resolution on Monday evening demanding the 2nd amendment rights of Kent County voters be protected. pic.twitter.com/fiClQXVQpx — Kent County Republican Party (@kentgop) February 28, 2023

Read the resolution here:

Kent GOP by WXMI on Scribd

A hearing on a package of gun reform bills is expected to take place sometime this week.

READ MORE: MSU students keep up pressure on Michigan Legislature with rally for gun reform

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube