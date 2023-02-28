Watch Now
Kent GOP asks officials to declare Kent a 'sanctuary county' for gun rights

Posted at 4:58 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 16:58:56-05

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Republican Party passed a resolution asking officials in Kent County to establish their jurisdiction as “a ‘sanctuary county’ for Second Amendment rights.”

The resolution, signed Monday, also requests the county’s Board of Commissioners, Sheriff’s Office and Prosecuting Attorney to support and defend residents’ Second Amendment rights.

Michigan Republicans say the resolution was passed in response to “gun-grabbing legislation” by Democrats in Lansing.

Read the resolution here:

A hearing on a package of gun reform bills is expected to take place sometime this week.

