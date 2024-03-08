Good Samaritans rescue capsized fishermen near Grand River dam

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three fishermen were rescued Friday, after their boat capsized near the 6th Street dam on the Grand River.

According to the Grand Rapids Fire Department, the water rescue call came in just before noon Friday.

They say the three fishermen were approaching the dam in their boat with the motor off. The boat was pulled closer in and flipped, which tossed the men into the water.

The fire department confirmed other fishermen saw the incident and started a rescue. A Good Samaritan performed CPR on one of the fishermen who was pulled from the water unconscious.

Firefighters took over resuscitation efforts on the shore and tell Fox 17 the victim became responsive and started communicating as he was put in an ambulance.

The two other fishermen only had minor injuries and declined emergency care.

A GRFD official told Fox 17 it was a "good effort" by everyone and an "extremely luck" outcome. The same official said there have been several instances of the happening in previous years.

GRFD, with the help of Merl's Towing, retrieved the boat from the river.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube