Girl headed to D.C. to deliver 'snack packs' to National Guard

LUDINGTON, Mich — Sawyer Hendrickson has been on a mission to find ways to support troops and veterans for years, and the 11-year-old is at it again.

Hendrickson, our 2019 Pay it Forward Person of the Year, plans to distribute more than 3,000 snack packs to National Guard members still deployed in Washington D.C. following the January 6 Capitol riot.

Her non-profit Miss Sawyer's Kids With A Cause began collecting items for the bags after she saw reports of poor food being served to the soldiers.

"We got the idea after seeing the disgusting food that they were being given, with some stuff being moldy or raw, or having metal shavings in it," Hendrickson said. "We're trying to give them the best food that we can."

"We've been getting just like normal snack bags, we've been making snack mix, and we've been doing granola bars and rice krispie treats," she explained.

Hendrickson and her friend Annabelle Babe plan to personally deliver the snack packs later this week.

"I think they'll be super happy to be getting something really nice and sweet to eat," said Babe. "I think it's something great."

While in D.C., Hendrickson will also be visiting Arlington National Cemetery as part of her annual Roses to Remember project.

She plans to lay more than 2,000 yellow roses at gravesites on Sunday, her 12th birthday.

