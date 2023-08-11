Gilda's Club Grand Rapids partnering with schools to support students' mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students' mental and emotional health is vital as they return to the classroom for an education.

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, a nonprofit that offers support services for those on a grief or cancer journey, is now going into schools to meet students where they are.

"I think a really important part is that we help them identify safe spaces, as well as trusted adults that they can turn to," explained Maureen McKenzie, a member of the social work support staff at Gilda's Club. "A lot of this is about helping kids gain self-awareness; sharing often gives us space for them to be honest and then to be able to name the really diverse emotions around that."

The organization is offering a four-week program for fifth graders called "Tough Stuff."

"Tough Stuff expands beyond grief and cancer; it's any tough stuff. So it could be everything from bullying, and divorce in their life, are moving, as well as all these fifth graders are going into middle school, which is a whole new anxiety for a lot of them," explained McKenzie.

Different creative activities allow the students to work on communication and coping skills while building community.

FOX 17 McKenzie displaying items students create during the program.

In-school support groups are also offered for students dealing with grief in grades 6 through 12.

"Often the schools are a grieving community. When something really difficult happens, whether it's the death of a student or one of their staff, and/or cancer diagnoses, we can come in and sit just with the professional staff as well on all levels," she said. "Just even within each session, we see such a difference, and then getting the feedback from the teachers from the school social workers where they're seeing that difference."

Gilda's Club has partnered with dozens of schools in the following districts: Grand Rapids Public, Lowell, Sparta, Kelloggsville, East Grand Rapids, Kenowa and Godwin.

McKenzie said as the need grows, they hope to expand their programming and partner with new schools.

An open house for teachers and other school staff to learn more about these programs is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17 from 12–5 p.m. at Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, 1806 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan.

To learn more, visit Gilda's Club Grand Rapids here.

