Get ready for summer with the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show

Posted at 8:26 AM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 08:26:19-05

If you are looking to escape the cold and snow - again - this weekend, DeVos Place could be your destination.

Starting on Thursday, Jan, 18th, and running through the weekend, the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, and RV Show will bring some of West Michigan's largest RV dealers to one location in downtown Grand Rapids.

“We think everybody ought to take a vacation," the show's producer, Mike Wilbraham told FOX 17. "And we think RV vacations are the best kinds!”

In addition to 12 dealers and over 200,000 square feet of RV's the show will offer seminars by Hutch and Shari of Freedom in a Can.Where they will be offering tips on things like RV basics for women, solar power, gourmet camp cooking, and how to best RV In Alaska.

The show promises everything from Class-A style luxury RVs to classic teardrop campers and truck toppers.

Admission is $12.00 for adults, and $5.00 for children (6-14).

