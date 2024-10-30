Game On! Harrison Park Academy Introduces Fun Solution to Combat Absenteeism

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Harrison Park Academy in Grand Rapids is bringing a fun change of pace to the classrooms.

Academy officials look to combat an issue plaguing many GRPS schools, student absenteeism. And they will be doing that soon, with its brand-new game room!

For years video games and activities alike have been known as a distraction to what happens inside the classrooms.

But that's not how the officials at Harrison Park Academy look at things.

"For some of our students, school is home," said April Kidd, Dean of Harrison Park Academy. So, my thought was, why not making it a dream room that you would have at home."

The idea for the game room was simple, once simple. Kidd who recently started as Dean back in March saw what was in the old classroom.

"There were things in here, some old things like a pool table," Kidd said. “We had a hockey table, keyboard, so I went to the principal and said 'Hey, what are we doing with the things in that room."

Although Kidd expects there to be plenty of fun and games going on in the room that's not all it was intended for.

The space was created with a purpose, to help combat truancy that has affected at GRPS.

"We do have some students that may be chronically absent within our school system," Kidd said. "So, we feel like this will help increase our attendance.”

The game room will go hand in hand with Harrison's Positive Behavior Interaction Program, which supports students with behavioral academic success, social emotional learning as well as mental health.

It was important for school officials to create a safe space for its students.

"This is for our students," Kidd said. "And it makes them feel special. They're already claiming it as theirs. It's not even open yet. So that just tells the impact that it's going to make on our students."

Harrison Park Academy is still seeking help from the community to make more items, you can find a Wishlist here.

