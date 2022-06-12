FOX 17 team brings 2 Emmy awards to West Michigan

DETROIT, Mich. — The 44th Annual Michigan Regional Emmy Awards took place in Detroit Saturday night.

FOX 17 producers Jacob De La Rosa and Kayla Penokie took home an Emmy for their work on the “Pay it Forward Awards.”

REFERENCE: Pay it Forward

The pair received the nomination in the “Human Interest – Long Form Content” category.

FOX 17

Former WXMI reporter Angeline McCall also won an Emmy.

She earned the award for her work on “The Cost of Insulin” in the “Hard News Report” category.

READ MORE: Michigan family moves to Ohio to lower insulin costs

FOX 17 News Director, Dan Boers accepted the Emmy on McCall's behalf.

FOX 17

WXMI is grateful to have received several other Emmy nominations:

Continuing Coverage: “No Fault Insurance,” by Michael Martin

Military – News: “Veteran Benefits Denied,” by Angeline McCall

News Promotion – Image: “Lucky Day,” by Maxwell Boughton, Aaron Williams

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube