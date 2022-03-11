Watch
FOX 17 honored by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for in-depth reporting, positive storytelling

Michigan Association of Broadcasters
Posted at 12:29 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 12:29:54-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Association of Broadcasters honored FOX 17 with several awards during the 2021 Broadcast Excellence Awards on Thursday, including for its in-depth reporting, positive storytelling and field anchoring.

BEST: MINI-DOCUMENTARY OR SERIES
In-Depth: The ongoing effort to ban conversion therapy in Michigan
Reporter: Doug Reardon
Chief Photojournalist: Brian Farber
The in-depth report explores the ongoing effort to ban conversion therapy in Michigan.

BEST: COMMERCIAL
Commercial: Jacobson Fairy Tale
Producers: Nate Ritter, Maxwell Boughton

MERIT: FEATURE / USE OF MEDIUM
Donating a Kidney to a Stranger
Reporter: Michael Martin
The powerful story of a West Michigan man who was inspired by a bumper sticker to donate a kidney to a stranger.

MERIT: News Anchor
Max Goldwasser

Max Goldwasser is the 4 & 5 p.m. news anchor and field anchors live from the field on important stories impacting our community.

MERIT: Photojournalist
Jim Sutton
Veteran photojournalism Jim Sutton has covered news in West Michigan for more than 25 years.

MERIT: Marketing Materials & Promo
Tessa Introduction
Producers: Nate Ritter & Maxwell Boughton
Promotions producers Nate Ritter and Maxwell Boughton creatively produced a video to introduce Morning News anchor Tessa DiTirro to viewers.

FOX 17 (WXMI) is a Scripps Media Inc. station focused on enterprise journalism, positive storytelling, and being actively involved in the community.

