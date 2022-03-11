FOX 17 honored by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for in-depth reporting, positive storytelling

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Association of Broadcasters honored FOX 17 with several awards during the 2021 Broadcast Excellence Awards on Thursday, including for its in-depth reporting, positive storytelling and field anchoring.

BEST: MINI-DOCUMENTARY OR SERIES

In-Depth: The ongoing effort to ban conversion therapy in Michigan

Reporter: Doug Reardon

Chief Photojournalist: Brian Farber

The in-depth report explores the ongoing effort to ban conversion therapy in Michigan.

BEST: COMMERCIAL

Commercial: Jacobson Fairy Tale

Producers: Nate Ritter, Maxwell Boughton

MERIT: FEATURE / USE OF MEDIUM

Donating a Kidney to a Stranger

Reporter: Michael Martin

The powerful story of a West Michigan man who was inspired by a bumper sticker to donate a kidney to a stranger.

MERIT: News Anchor

Max Goldwasser

Max Goldwasser is the 4 & 5 p.m. news anchor and field anchors live from the field on important stories impacting our community.

MERIT: Photojournalist

Jim Sutton

Veteran photojournalism Jim Sutton has covered news in West Michigan for more than 25 years.

MERIT: Marketing Materials & Promo

Tessa Introduction

Producers: Nate Ritter & Maxwell Boughton

Promotions producers Nate Ritter and Maxwell Boughton creatively produced a video to introduce Morning News anchor Tessa DiTirro to viewers.

