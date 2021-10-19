Meet FOX 17 News anchor Max Goldwasser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You might have noticed a new face on FOX 17 News this week. Meet Max Goldwasser, our newest FOX 17 News anchor!

Here are ten things you should know about Max.

1) Max was born and raised in Hidden Hills, a small suburb about an hour north of Los Angeles. Even though he’s outside the So-Cal bubble now, he still talks to his mother, father, twin brother and younger sister just about every day (you have to love FaceTime technology!)

2) Max’s on-camera career began years ago in the world of acting. He filmed a movie in Boston with Adam Sandler, worked with Anthony Anderson in a web series and, most impressively, wore camo pants while playing the Wii in a Kmart commercial.

3) When Max wasn’t acting as a child, he was inside the dojo perfecting his Martial Arts craft, earning a third-degree black belt in MMA.

4) Martial Arts only filled a portion of Max’s love for athletics growing up. He played just about every sport possible, from baseball and basketball to lacrosse, tennis and golf. His biggest passion, though – FOOTBALL! You could say he’s slightly competitive.

5) Speaking of football, Max’s favorite professional sports team is the New Orleans Saints #WhoDat. With no NFL team in LA to root for at a young age, he fell in love with the Saints when they drafted one of his favorite athletes of all time, Reggie Bush, in 2006. He’ll try to open up his heart to the Lions and Bears now that he lives in West Michigan, as long as they aren’t playing the Saints.

6) Max always reps the cardinal and gold as a proud graduate of the University of Southern California. Making matters even better, he attended USC with his twin brother and younger sister!

7) Max’s first job in the broadcast industry took him to Central Oregon for three years. During his tenure, he was on the front lines covering the state’s historic wildfire season in 2020, when his region had the worst air quality in the world for a week.

8) As the sports leader in his former newsroom, Max was also in charge of organizing, producing and hosting two weeks of Olympics coverage this summer, interviewing athletes who earned medals with Team USA on the world’s biggest stage.

9) Max truly believes one of the best ways to grow is to immerse yourself in other cultures. That’s why he loves traveling the world whenever he can. Some of his most memorable trips took him through Israel, Colombia, Europe and Canada.

10) Last but CERTAINLY not least, there are few people in the world, if any, who love ranch more than Max. In fact, Max considers himself a ranch connoisseur and is always on the prowl to find the best ranch wherever he goes. Max firmly believes nothing pairs better with ranch than a cheeseburger, his favorite food.