FOX 17 debuts Weekend Morning News team

News anchor Lauren Kummer and forecaster Isabella Hulsizer will team up to bring viewers the morning news and weather from 5-9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Posted at 2:11 AM, Aug 27, 2022
It’s a new day for the FOX 17 Weekend Morning News team.

The newscast has a new team in place starting Saturday morning.

Lauren Kummer will anchor the newscast and be joined by Isabella Hulsizer of the FOX 17 Weather team.

Kummer spent the past couple of years as a reporter for FOX 17 and previously worked in Nebraska. She grew up just across the river from Detroit near Windsor, Ontario.

Lauren Kummer 8x10.jpg

“It has been such a wonderful experience over the past two years being able to connect with our viewers, tell local stories, and relay breaking news at Fox 17. I am extremely grateful to step into this new role as weekend anchor and look forward to the opportunity to continue to grow as a journalist here in West Michigan,” Kummer said.

Hulsizer joined the FOX 17 Weather Team in July and previously forecast the weather at a station in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. She is originally from Arizona.

Isabella Hulsizer 8x10.png

“I’m so excited to be joining such a great team. I look forward to meeting our viewers and informing them when weather will impact their lives. West Michigan is beautiful and I can’t wait to start tracking storms and lake effect snow events,” Hulsizer said.

You can catch FOX 17 Weekend Morning News on Saturdays and Sundays from 5-9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
