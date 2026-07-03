Fourth of July safety: How to avoid fireworks injuries and grill fires this holiday weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — Around 13,000 people were injured by fireworks in 2025, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission — and July is the number one month for grill fires across the country.

With the Fourth of July falling on Saturday and Americans celebrating the nation's 250th birthday, safety experts are urging people to take precautions before lighting up fireworks or firing up the grill.

The best advice for fireworks safety is to leave displays to the professionals. For those who choose to put on their own show, experts recommend:

Making sure fireworks are legal in the area where you are celebrating

Lighting fireworks one at a time and moving back quickly

Never trying to re-light or pick up fireworks that do not ignite fully

Closely supervising children

Keeping pets indoors and away from professional shows, with a TV or background noise on to help calm them

Even small fireworks like sparklers carry serious risks, according to Michael McLeieer, president of E.S.C.A.P.E Inc.

"Sparklers can burn in excess of 1200 degrees and can cause a third degree burn in just a matter of seconds, and they account for 25% of emergency room visits," McLeieer said.

To safely dispose of sparklers, place them in a metal bucket filled with water. This prevents them from burning anything or being stepped on while still hot.

Grill safety is equally important during the holiday weekend. To avoid unintended fires, experts recommend:

Keeping your grill clean

Never placing a grill on a deck, balcony, or porch, where fire can spread quickly

Checking for gas leaks on a propane tank before use

Never leaving a grill unattended

Disposing of charcoal briquettes in a metal can with a lid, stored away from any building

McLeieer said improperly discarded charcoal is a recurring problem in West Michigan.

"We've seen over the years in West Michigan, people have carelessly discarded those coals, those embers, and they can retain heat for hours or days later. They put them in the plastic trash cans that you wheel out to the street, or they keep them in their garage, and those coals can actually start a fire and start the home or the garage on fire, so again, let's play it safe," McLeieer said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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