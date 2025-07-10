Former NBA Champion Lindsey Hunter named Sparta High boys basketball coach

Sparta High School has hired former NBA player Lindsey Hunter as the new head coach of the boys' varsity basketball team.

Hunter, a two-time NBA champion, expressed interest in the job, and the school jumped at the chance to hire him, according to Sparta Assistant Athletic Director Allie Johnson.

"We're excited to have Lindsey Hunter with his extensive basketball experience," Johnson said. "We're very blue collar. We work hard; we get the job done. And that's just the type of player and coach he is now."

Hunter said he believes this is the right time and place for him to be the head coach at Sparta High School.

"I love coaching basketball," Hunter said. "I love being around basketball."

Hunter was drafted by the Pistons in 1993 and played until 2010. After retiring, he was an interim head coach for the Phoenix Suns and the head coach at Mississippi Valley State University.

Hunter said his focus is not just on winning basketball games, but on helping his players become better people in life.

"You're not just playing basketball for the sport of the game, you're playing basketball for the sport of life," Hunter said. "And if we can help them become better human beings, and they can carry some things with them in life, then we've done our jobs."

Sparta's varsity boys basketball team will play its first game in December, but in the meantime, Coach Hunter will be hosting a basketball skills camp at the high school on July 16th. For more information, click here.

