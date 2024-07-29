Five Coast Guard Cutters welcomed to Grand Haven in Annual Parade of Ships

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Coast Guard Festival is in full swing, and one of the most popular traditions is the parade of ships, where people line the channel and welcome the cutters to Coast Guard City.

One by one they arrived with a helicopter escort. Five cutters in all.

Former Marine Paul Lutz from Grand Haven said, “The importance of seeing these ships, is the job the Coast Guard does, and just being patriotic. I served in the Marine Corps. So, it's just a great honor to be out here and see all the people supporting them.”

Four ships from the United States and one from Canada.

“It’s always special that the Canadians join us for the Coast Guard festival. And we love having them in, and they love to participate too.” Said Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival Executive Director Tracy Riley.

The grand river channel filled with people waving at the crews.

“It's just off for these young folks that are in the Coast Guard, and they just see people lined up to cheer them on and cheer the ships on as they come in. It's just need. It just makes your heart swell.” Said Riley.

Jill Dorozenski visits every year from Connecticut to see the ships, saying “It's so emotional and so beautiful and they're waving test and we're even back then. It's just a good time.”

Scott Reeves from Grand Haven said, “We're locals. We live here in Grand Haven. We've got a son in the Coast Guard. So, we like to come out and support community support Coast Guard.”

Even though their son was not on any of these ships arriving today, Scott and Delayne Reeves still wanted to show their support

Coast Guard Mom Delayne Reeves said, “I think they love seeing the how proud we are of them, and it gives them a great opportunity to see a community that supports them.”

Coast Guard City did not disappoint, rolling out it's annual welcome mat.

Tracy Riley said, “I don't think there's any Coast Guard member that doesn't want to come to Grand Haven for Coast Guard festival. So, it's they just get they get loved on for a whole week. I mean, that's what it's all about. We're here to honor the men and the women of the United States Coast Guard. And that's what we try to do in a big way.”

For the remainder of the festival the American cutters will be open daily for tours at Escanaba Park.



