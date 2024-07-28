WATCH: Cardboard boats race (and sink) at Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Sink or skim.

On Saturday, a fleet of not-so-waterproof boats dipped their cardboard and duct tape bows into the mouth of the Grand River, their crews paddling against each other at Grand Haven's Coast Guard Festival.

Perhaps appropriately, a team of Coasties rowed the fastest, taking first place in the three-to-eight person division of the Cutter Class, open to those ages 16 and older. In the Buoy Class, children ages 10-15 competed. Two-person vessels were also allowed in both classes.

"We were only given two days to build this boat," said Scott Lentz after the final. I think it turned out pretty good. No strategy, just paddle."

Lentz — along with his teammates, Eric David and Tim Lester — named their boat after retired Coast Guard Cmdr. Mike Smith, who passed away last year. Smith also was the festival's longtime director.

"We wanted to do it for him," Lentz said.

In a series of heats, the cardboard boats went head-to-head against each other, paddling out to a buoy in the middle of the river and then back to shore, a distance of about 150 yards according to the festival.

"A ton of fun. Really surprised it didn't fall apart," Kaylee Hanson said.

Hanson and her crewmate, Laura Boelema, dressed up as Ms. Frizzle and her pet chameleon, Liz, paddling in a Magic School Bus-themed boat, an aesthetic that earned them the People's Choice Award.

The only two-person vessel in the Cutter Class that didn't sink, they won an award for that, too. The Fleet Award for the best themed boat went to Lentz and co., while the Iceberg Award, given to the boat with the best Titanic impression, went to a team who immediately capsized.

"We've never even built a boat. Haven't seen [the race]. Haven't participated. It's all new," Hanson said. "Far exceeded expectations."

The 100th Coast Guard Festival will run through Sunday, August 4.

