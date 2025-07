WEST MICHIGAN — After nearly 10 years, McDonald's is bringing back a cult hit menu item. On July 10, the Snack Wrap returns as a permanent menu item, with ranch dressing and spicy pepper sauce flavors. The FOX 17 Morning Show team was able to get some a few hours before lunchtime to see if the hype was warranted.

