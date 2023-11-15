Firearm hunting season opens for deer across Michigan

BANGOR, Mich. — Wednesday, November 15th is a day that has been circled on a lot of people's calendars across Michigan.

Opening day for the firearm deer season.

Starting November 15th and running through November 30th, the regular firearm season sees the most success for deer hunters in Michigan, with 154,598 animals harvestedin that time frame in 2022 according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Some changes that can be expected for hunters this season are in the mandatory reporting, now in its second year.

Hunters are still required to report their harvest within 72 hours, but this season the penalty is a one-time fine of $150, instead of a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail, a $50 to $500 fine or both.

Other updated regulations are as follows, according to the DNR:



Restriction on four-point antlers under the deer combo license was restored in 19 counties, including Barry, Calhoun, Ionia, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo, and Ottawa.

Hunters may now harvest multiple antlerless deer in the Liberty Hunt, but the buck limit is still one.

A chronic wasting zone in the Upper Peninsula was removed from parts of Delta, Dickinson, and Menominee counties.

Crossbows are not allowed during late archery season in the UP.

Antlerless harvests are prohibited in a number of deer management units in Northern Michigan, including 007, 031, 042, 048, 066, 127, and 131.



Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube