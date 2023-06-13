Michigan DNR approves regulations for 2023–25 deer hunting seasons

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) approved the latest deer-hunting regulations for the next three years.

The new regulations will be in effect during the 2023–25 hunting seasons.

We’re told many statutes remain unchanged but a handful of crucial updates have been made.

“There are many challenges facing deer hunting in Michigan and across much of the Midwest in the coming years,” says Chad Stewart with the DNR. “While the approved regulations for the 2023–2025 deer seasons are geared toward increasing opportunities for a declining hunter base, we recognize that we’ll have to continue to evaluate all possible options to sustainably manage Michigan’s deer herd in the future.”

The updated regulations are as follows, according to the DNR:



Restriction on four-point antlers under the deer combo license was restored in 19 counties, including Barry, Calhoun, Ionia, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Ottawa.

Hunters may now harvest multiple antlerless deer in the Liberty Hunt, but the buck limit is still one.

A chronic wasting zone in the Upper Peninsula was removed from parts of Delta, Dickinson and Menominee counties.

Crossbows are not allowed during late archery season in the UP.

Antlerless harvests are prohibited in a number of deer management units in Northern Michigan, including 007, 031, 042, 048, 066, 127 and 131.

Visit the DNR’s webpage for more information.

