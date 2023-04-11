Fighting through Functional Neurological Disorder: Fennville teen shares story

FENNVILLE, Mich. — With April marking Functional Neurological Awareness month, one local teen is sharing her story.

Lexi Koopman, from Fennville, is among those diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder, a condition that affects about 4-12 people out of every 100,00, according to the US government.

In 2015, when she was 15 years old, Lexi was diagnosed with FND, a neurological condition that causes a disconnect between the brain and the body.

There's no definite cause, but it's believed to be a way the body processes stress and trauma.

Since her diagnosis, Lexis has spent a total of 275 days in the hospital.

“I have missed a lot of my high school years in a hospital, many, many years away from my family, and I went from first just having a little bit difficulty walking to being pretty much almost completely paralyzed,” said Lexi Koopman.

She's also dealt with seizures and malnutrition, losing her ability to swallow. She wears a tube that was originally placed to help her eat, but now it’s how she takes her medication.

Right now, there’s no cure for FND, but it can be managed through treatment like physical therapy.

The condition has impacted her life tremendously, but she’s not letting FND stop her from living.

One of her favorite things to do is collect chapstick. It's a unique hobby that started during one of her many stays in the hospital. She already has an impressive collection.

Lexi is also an artist. "I like it because I know it can be a coping skill and a way to do self-expression. You don't have to really think about it, you can just do it."

Her artwork is also a way to show how far she's come. When she first began getting seizures, she couldn’t even hold a pencil.

She also loves walking her dog, Blitz, and this is something her doctors didn't know if she'd be able to do again.

Lexi wants people to be more aware of the condition, and even more, to let those who may be dealing with it know there's still hope.

She has a message to others diagnosed with FND: “I want them to know that they're not alone. When I was first diagnosed I felt so terribly alone."

She also wants them to know that they’re valid, they have a voice and there is hope.

Lexi plans to attend Grand Valley State University after graduation and hopes to become a Pediatric Nurse.

According to the Mayo Clinic, those with a neurological issue, like epilepsy or migraines, tend to have an increased risk for FND. The Mayo Clinic also says FND is more likely to affect females than males.

