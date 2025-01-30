Fighting Back: Rock Steady Boxing West Michigan helps Parkinson's patients regain control

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Parkinson's disease affects not only muscle movement but also the mental health of those diagnosed. While there is no cure, staying active is key to managing the disease.

At Rock Steady Boxing West Michigan, patients are using boxing as a form of therapy to combat the effects of Parkinson's.

For more than a decade, the battle against Parkinson's has taken place at Rock Steady Boxing.

Coach Amy Hooyer, who founded the club here in West Michigan after her own diagnosis, spoke on the importance of movement in managing the disease.

“When I was diagnosed, the first thing that went through my head was, 'I'm going to be in a wheelchair in 10 years,'” Hooyer said.

Hooyer emphasizes the focus on those fine motor skills, which goes hand in hand with the disease, saying, “We work on balance; we work on speed; we work on agility, all everything from head to toe. So that's what we need in Parkinson's.”

Parkinson's impacts everyday life for many of those diagnosed. Boxers like Don Truman has expressed how the disease has changed his routine, after being diagnosed in 2017, stating, “I don't think I've used a button-up shirt in a long time now because of that, T-shirts and sweatshirts and things like that,” Truman said. "And writing, that's something that's suffered, and using a mouse; the computer is also ... challenging.”

WXMI The group works to help people battling Parkinson's by putting together a rigorous workout.

However, diagnosis is not the end for everyone. John Varinea reflects on his journey, stating, “It was a shock when I was diagnosed with Parkinson's, but I decided early on that this wasn't a death sentence. This was something that I could take charge of.”

At Rock Steady Boxing, individuals regain a sense of control, even when stepping out of their comfort zones. "I'm a musician. I'm a conductor, and the thought of me boxing is laughable," Varinea said. "But when I came and witnessed what they were doing here, I saw that the positive vibes in this group is just fantastic.”

WXMI Members hit the bags, using boxing to help combat Parkinson's at Rock Steady Boxing West Michigan

And the proof is in the gloves of the boxers. “I don't know where I'd be if I didn't do boxing for the past two years, but I really feel that it has slowed the progression,” Truman said. “Not only do you see the progression that you make yourself but you also have people here that you've worked with for several years that are here to give you a little nudge.”

Coach Amy treasures the successes of her boxers, with Rock Steady Boxing being her calling in life.

“Getting to see the progression when people come in a class after doctors say, 'In the last six months or year, you have not progressed at all,' that is everything to me,” Hooyer said.

Rock Steady Boxing is currently seeking a $25,000 grant from the Parkinson’s Foundation to help reduce costs for participants and expand their programs.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

