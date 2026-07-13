FEMA opens disaster recovery centers in West Michigan to help April storm victims

FEMA is opening disaster recovery centers today to help residents affected by severe storms that struck Michigan in April.

President Trump previously approved federal aid for residents in nearly 30 counties affected by storms between April 10 and April 21. The storms produced 9 tornadoes and caused widespread damage and flooding across the state.

Two West Michigan locations will serve as disaster recovery centers starting today:

Inspire Church in Fremont

Gun Plain Township Fire Department in Plainwell

Federal assistance can help cover temporary housing, home repairs and other recovery costs.

Daniel Bernardy, a public information officer for FEMA, said the centers are designed to make the process as approachable as possible.

"I think people really are overwhelmed in this situation, and it's important to know that you're going to be met with a dedicated team of empathetic people that are going to make this probably easier than you imagined it could be," Bernardy said.

The deadline to apply for assistance is Aug. 31.

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