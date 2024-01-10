Father of tow truck driver killed begs public to follow 'move over' laws

HASTINGS, Mich. — Michigan law requires drivers to move over or slow down for emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road. That includes tow truck drivers. FOX 17 spoke to a man from Hastings Wednesday who lost his son, a tow truck driver, who was stopped on the side of the road when he was hit and killed.

Matt Spencer is a second-generation tow truck driver. His son, Keagan Sencer, was killed at the end of 2023.

“November 4th, my son was struck and killed on the side of the road on M-6 in Grand Rapids,” says Matt.

Now, he's got a message for all drivers.

“I’m here today to beg the public — in this nasty weather we’re about to have in the next few days — to please slow down and move over for all roadside workers — especially us tow trucks,” Spencer said.

Matt says he knows his industry can be an inconvenience at times to drivers but it's not worth losing a life over.

“We’re out there trying to get that road cleared safely and as efficiently as possible. We could really use the help of the public to slow down and move over,” Spencer said.

Matt says he plans to take his son Keagan's story to Lansing and Washington D.C. to encourage stronger "move over" regulations.

“Imagine your desk at work and the chair you're sitting in — put that on the white line on the side of the road. A car buzzes by you at 70/80 miles an hour while you're trying to do your paperwork. That’s what we’re up against," Spencer said.

Failing to move over or slow down could get you a ticket — that's two points on your license — and up to a $400 fine.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube