Family offering $10K reward for woman missing since May 29

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are still looking for a missing woman out of St. Joseph County.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) says 73-year-old Marilee Furlong was last seen May 29 on Miller Road in Cass County after leaving Flatbush Road on foot. She is battling Alzheimer's and dementia.

We’re told Marilee’s family is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to her whereabouts.

Marilee is described as 5’8” tall with gray-and-white hair and weighing 120–130 pounds. She may have a brown leather purse with her.

Those with information related to Marilee’s location are urged to connect with deputies by calling 269-467-4195.

