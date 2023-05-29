Woman with Alzheimer's, dementia goes missing from Three Rivers area

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Deputies require the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman who was last seen in the Three Rivers area Monday morning.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) says 73-year-old Marilee Furlong left her daughter’s home along Flatbush Road at 9 a.m. and hasn’t been seen since.

We’re told she wore red pajamas but may have changed into a reddish plaid button-up shirt over a green undershirt, a pair of jeans and blue sneakers.

Deputies add Marilee may be carrying a brown leather purse.

Authorities describe her as a 5’8” tall white woman weighing roughly 120 pounds with hazel-colored eyes and long gray hair, which is probably tied up in a ponytail.

Marilee is battling Alzheimer’s and dementia, according to SJCSO. It is not known where she might be going.

Those with knowledge of Marilee’s location are urged to connect with dispatcher by calling 269-467-4195.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube