Deputies continue search for missing St. Joseph Co. woman with Alzheimer’s

FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The St. Joseph County gave FOX 17 an update Saturday afternoon on the missing Three Rivers woman with Alzheimer’s.

Deputies say the search continues for 73-year-old Marilee Furlong.

St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office

Furlong was last seen Monday morning leaving her daughter’s home on Flatbush Road.

READ MORE: Woman with Alzheimer’s, dementia missing from Three Rivers area

The sheriff’s office said Saturday that on Thursday, investigators continued to walk and drive around, searching the area in which Furlong was last seen.

The Pokagon Tribal Police DNR Officer also helped look for Furlong using a drone.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says it also contacted the Michigan Professional Search and Rescue Council to get additional resources for Friday’s search.

On Friday, the Michigan Professional Search and Rescue team used K-9 units, drones, horses and vehicles to look for Furlong.

Plus, the Great Lakes Drone Company helped out by providing an additional drone for the search.

The sheriff’s office says it’s working directly with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office because part of the search includes areas in Cass County.

Furlong is 5’8” white woman. She weighs around 120 pounds, has hazel-colored eyes and long gray hair, which will likely be in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing red pajamas, but may have changed into a plaid, button-up shirt over a green undershirt, a pair of jeans and blue sneakers.

Furlong could be carrying a brown leather purse.

If you have seen Furlong or know where she could be, call the St. Joseph County Central Dispatch Center at 269-467-4195.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube